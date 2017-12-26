Tuesday, Dec. 26

Christmas for the Animals at the Biodome

There are loads of Boxing Day sales happening today, but vinyl fans will want to check out the deals at Aux 33 Tours (25 per cent off new and used stock, 15 per cent off equipment, 1373 Mont-Royal E., 10 a.m.–7 p.m.) and Phonopolis (20 per-cent-off second items at equal or lesser value, and 50-per-cent-off bins, 207 Bernard W., 11 a.m.– 4 p.m.).

Spend the day with the creatures of the Biodome, where Espace Pour la Vie has arranged a special Christmas for the Animals, offering favourite foods and treats throughout the day wrapped up as special ‘presents’ for the animals to unwrap and enjoy. 4777 Pierre-De Coubertin, 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m., $15.75/$12 students

Jeunesse Cosmique’s ninth annual Merry Krautmas and a Bad Psyché New Year show brings some experimental/electronic/motorik energy to the holidays with a slate of savvy local artists including Black Givre and Hazy Montagne Mystique, with an early set by DJ Grey b2b Anette Zénith. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 7 p.m., price unlisted

POP Montreal presents the first edition of a new party at La Sala Rossa, a showcase of Live Analog Dance Rhythms with a lineup of DJs including Sredlo, Drâsa, Theo (Detroit), Sheenah Ko and more. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Kalmunity Vibe Collective throws down their weekly gig at Petit Campus, featuring poetry, hip hop, reggae, jazz, Afro, electro, funk, soul, house, soca and more. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 9 p.m., $10

