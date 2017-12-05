Tuesday, Dec. 5

From tim

This week’s edition of Mardi Culturel sees host Arsenal Gallery teaming up with Dinette magazine to offer a food-themed pop-up shop featuring dozens of local artisans catering to your gift-giving needs, from edibles to kitchen essentials and decor. 2020 William, 6–9 p.m., free

By popular demand, the SAT has brought back last winter’s hit presentation tim in the SATosphère for 12 nights only, combining trippy 3D projections and original music with author Marussia Lamy’s story of a man who tries to take back control of his life by attempting to free himself from the passage of time. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25, runs through Dec. 21

The 15th edition of the Shaika Shakeup Comedy Show is happening at the NDG café and anglo-stand-up venue, with tonight’s “Cool Cat Edition” featuring Nazeer Khan, Emma Wilkie and Daniel Carin, among others. 5526 Sherbrooke W., 8 p.m., free entry

U.S. indie folk heroine Angel Olsen returns to Montreal in the wake of her recent compilation Phases (and not too far removed from her last LP My Woman), with openers Heron Oblivion. Rialto (5723 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $25

Head to Barfly for a concert with a cause as musicians Poshlost, Also Also Also and Tricia Robinson perform as part of a fundraiser for the Hair Project, a non-profit network of hairdressers who provide free cuts and styling to residents of women’s shelter Chez Doris. Don’t skip the raffle as prizes including Habs tickets, gift certificates and works by local artists. 4062A St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10 donation or $5 with donation of unopened hair care product or gently used hair care tools.

Get your fill of “dirty tech house” at Salon Daomé’s Mardis Fun Factory with DJs Mat Lex and Melow. 141 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., free

