Wednesday, Dec. 13

PR. Photo by Victoria Gravel

Montreal-based photographer Victoria Gravel hosts a vernissage for her exhibition 35MM & Heartbreaks, showing images on a variety of subjects shot on film throughout the year. Proceeds from donations and print sales will go to support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico through the non-profit Unidos por Puerto Rico. MainLine Gallery (3905 St-Laurent), 6–9 p.m., free

Marking the 50th anniversary of Expo 67, Montreal’s Film Society hosts a free Ciné Expo 67 night in NDG, featuring Expo 67 authority Bruno Paul Stenson sharing behind-the-scenes stories as well as rare slides, films and memorabilia from Man & His World. Maison de la Culture NDG (3755 Botrel), 7–9 p.m., free

Monthly screening series DeuXX, focusing on works by women directors, presents the Canadian premiere of Joyce Wong’s Wexford Plaza, a story of suburban millennial angst that follows 20-year old Betty (Reid Asselstine), a security guard at a lonely, run-down strip mall, as she develops a new friendship with fun-loving bartender Danny (Darrel Gamotin). Eastern Bloc (7240 Clark), 8 p.m., $7

Join Vinyl Love DJ Philippe Gratton as he whips up an all-wax dance party at St-Henri’s Drinkerie Ste-Cunégonde. 2661 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m, free

NYC indie rockers Matt Pond PA are playing le Ritz tonight with openers Ricky Lewis and Toddler, playing tunes from their latest record Still Summer and more material from their 19-year discography. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$17

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.