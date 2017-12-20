Wednesday, Dec. 20

From Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal

Local indie (French) lifestyle mag Boucle Magazine, which takes an inclusive approach to coverage of fashion, arts and culture by representing folks of all body types, gender expressions and skin tones, launch their second issue with a soirée featuring an exhibition of artworks from Niti Marcelle Mueth and a collection of socks and feminine hygiene products to distribute to an organization supporting women in need. Espace L (5333 St-Laurent), 6–10 p.m., free

Cirque du Soleil takes to the ice for the first time ever with the acrobatic skating spectacular Crystal, opening tonight at the Bell Centre and running through end of the month, incorporating elements of hockey, airborne tumbling, romantic ballroom dance and a journey of self-discovery for the show’s lead character. 1909 Canadiens-de-Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $54.75–$165, runs through Dec. 31

Head to Bar le Ritz PDB for a Drunken Cinema MTL screening of the 1992 dark holiday classic Batman Returns, starring Michael Keaton in the title role and Michelle Pfeiffer as an unforgettable patent-leather-clad catwoman. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $7 includes game cards and props

Montreal roots rockers Canailles host a special Christmas celebration at Quai des Brumes with hot wine, mistletoe and plenty of rowdy tunes, with openers the Blaze Velluto Collection and DJ Raven closing out the night. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15

