Wednesday, Dec. 27

Jesse Stone. Photo by Gary Golembiewski

Unpretentious, non-douchey Plateau resto-bar Laïka will be the site of Plaisirs d’Hiver, a low-key shindig with high-quality music by Vincent Lemieux and Ohm Hourani. 4040 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m., free entry

Put on your dancing shoes for Coop Katacombes’ last Mercredi Swing of the year, with a live band, DJs and starting off with an intro course for newcomers. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Montreal-based roots singer-songwriter Jesse Stone stops by Bar de Courcelle for a special live set with Alex Lebel. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 10 p.m., price unlisted

Karaoke Wednesdays is going down at Verdun’s Palco Bar as usual, inviting singers to the stage powered by a little liquid confidence, at reasonable prices ($5 Bombay tonics). 4019 Wellington, 10 p.m., free entry

Record label Grrreat Recordings and DJ collective 8day team up for a Grrreat Night at Salon Daomé with DJs Van Did, Chiino and Mme.S. 141 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., $4 before midnight/$6 after

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.