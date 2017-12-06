Wednesday, Dec. 6

Ofenbach

For the fourth year in a row, the City of Montreal in collaboration with the Comité Mémoire will mark the anniversary of the Dec 6, 1989 Polytechnique shooting with a light installation honouring the 14 victims at the Mount Royal lookout, with a beacon of light for each individual lit in turn following a moment of silence. Chalet du Mont-Royal, 5–10 p.m., free

Monday Night Choir hosts a seventh anniversary party and fundraiser — for themselves and for the Mile End Mission, who will receive part of the proceeds and all non-perishable food donations. The show, featuring the choir’s greatest hits in group and solo formations, will be followed by a dance party with music by DJ mim. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 8 p.m., $15 suggested donation

If post-rock had stars or icons, Mogwai would be one of them. The Scottish band returns to Montreal tonight, playing Corona with opener Xander Harris. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $37–$42

French DJ duo Ofenbach — not to be confused with Offenbach, the Quebec classic rock band of the ’70s — will get the midweek party started at the Fairmount, with an opening set by local electro-pop artist L.A. Foster. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $20

Head to St-Henri’s Bar de Courcelle for an intimate show with indie punk rockers Nobro with support from pals $keleton Club. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

