Friday, Jan. 12

WolfCop

Anyone interested in a career in sound recording or music production might want to check out an open house at the MusiTechnic school. 888 de Maisonneuve E., 10 a.m.–6 p.m., free

See recent Canadian werewolf comedies WolfCop and Another WolfCop, at Cinéma du Parc, where the double feature will be hosted by none other than ’80s Canadian rock icon Gowan. 3575 Parc, 8 p.m., $20

Neighbourhood-hopping event organizers SOIR teams up with online emerging arts showcase Galerie Galerie to present Chaud Maintenant, an artistic film screening night at Divan Orange featuring nearly two dozen works from artists like Desearch Repartment, Les princesses Astronautes, Felix Felix Gourd Gourd, Adriana Smith, Geneviève Lebleu and more. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Anglos and Francos alike will be able to appreciate tonight’s burlesque tribute and singalong in hommage to the recently deceased iconic French crooner Johnny Hallyday at Café Cléopatra, organized by BurlesGeek Montreal and starring host Uma Gahd plus Cœur de Lyon, Madame Georges, Baron Von Styck, Golden Thunderpants and more. 1230 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

Let’s dance! The second annual David Bowie 4Ever&Ever night is going down at Snack N Blues with DJs Roxy Moron and Izzy Stardust. 5260 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free entry

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.