Friday, Jan. 19

See what’s up in Montreal’s dance scene as emerging and established artists and choreographers converge on the MainLine Theatre for the fifth annual Bouge d’Ici-produced show So You Think That Was Dance? hosted by contemporary dancer Karen Fennell and featuring new ideas from Lo Bil, Eduardo Ruiz, Maxine Segalowitz, Mohammadreza Akrami, Helen Simard and more. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15

POP Montreal and Exclaim! present their Class of 2018 showcase of the new year’s most promising musical talent. On the line-up are local bands Fleece, ggpeach, Bodywash and Loon. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 9 p.m., $11

San Francisco musician Mike Donovan (of Sic Alps and Peacers) plays Brasserie Beaubien with local openers Napster Vertigo (whose song about the venue was in our Top 30 MTL Songs of 2017 list). 73 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., $8 (negotiable)

Suoni per il Popolo and CKUT put on a basement techno party at la Sotterenea with Providence, RI’s Container plus locals buffalo MRI, Taskmaster, Girl Circles and DJ Frog. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $15/$12 in advance

Head to Groove Nation for an Afro-centric, all-vinyl dance party with the second edition of Afro-Discoteca from Jazz Amnesty Sound System’s Andy Williams with DJ Kobal and Body Meta’s Dimitri. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m., $10 after

Join Poirier, Kyou and Mr. Touré at Artgang for the fourth anniversary of their Qualité de Luxe night, where their dancehall and Afrobeat selections will keep the dancefloor slamming. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m./$10

