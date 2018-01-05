Friday, Jan. 5

Lucas Charlie Rose

Get a taste of the city’s best up-and-coming comedians at the Comedy Nest’s Young Guns of Comedy showcase featuring headliner Dave Merheje plus Aba Atlas, Amanda McQueen, Serag Meletian, Dion Owen and Sara Quinn. 2313 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., $15/$10 students, continues through Saturday

Back by popular demand, the musicians behind Grindhouse Collective (aka the Mighty Swells) are throwing a Tarantino tribute night at Quai des Brumes with music from Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, Jackie Brown, Django Unchained and lots more, with special guest burlesque stars French Kiss and Miss Rouge à Lèvres. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Trans Trenderz founder Lucas Charlie Rose launches his new trap/hip hop/R&B album, GenderF*ckBoi, at Divan Orange with support from Naya Ali and Hua Li 化力. 4234 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

James Asquith — the founder of U.K. record label Lobster Theremin — brings some choice cuts to Newspeak tonight with local DJs Adam Solomon and Moses Bélanger rounding out the line-up. 1403 Ste-Élisabeth, 10 p.m., $5–$10

Recurring reggae/cumbia/electro/roots throwdown MTL Pachangón promises a back-to-work/back-to-school/NYE afterparty bash with guest DJs Luny and Janette King joining resident Oonga and half a dozen MCs. Groove Nation (410 Rachel E.), 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m./$5

