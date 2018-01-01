Monday, Jan. 1

Happy 2018! Being a holiday that’s celebrated by everyone, New Year’s Day is typically a quiet one in the city – for a list of what’s open and closed in Montreal today, look here.

For those of you who are still in a party mood, here are some events you might want to check out:

New Year’s Day early birds who are for some quality beats should hit up After 8, Maison 2109’s day party with DJs Akufen, Ohm Hourani, Jalil and JG. 2109 Bleury, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., $10

Or come down from your New Year’s celebrations with some downtempo grooves all day long at Bloc 66, care of Day With Dimensions featuring Berlin DJs M.RUX and Martha van Straaten plus Chiino, Mme.S, Khalil.m and Tenzin. 6610 Hutchison, 8 a.m.–10 p.m., $20 before noon, $15 after

The folks behind last night’s Final Fantasy NYE party at Salon 1861 have another party in store for tonight at the same location, starting off 2018 with Original Sin, a classy bash hosted by 19-2’s Benz Antoine and Grey Goose. 550 Richmond, 10 p.m., $15

The producers behind events like Down With the 90s, RNB in the City and Tokyo Sundays bring Juicy: The Throwback Party to Old Montreal nightclub and restaurant Bord’Elle. 390 St-Jacques W., 10 p.m., price unlisted

