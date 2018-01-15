Monday, Jan. 15

Vicky Krieps and Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thead

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, Phantom Thead, is also supposedly Daniel Day-Lewis’s last one. He plays Reynolds Woodcock, a highly esteemed fashion designer who embarks on a tangled love affair with a young waitress (Vicky Krieps). It’s a fussy, minimalistic film — especially when compared to some of PTA’s more bombastic works of recent years — but just as intense in its own way. Watch the trailer here. Cineplex Forum (2313 Ste-Catherine W), 12:55, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.

Theatre enthusiasts won’t want to miss this evening’s Quebec Drama Federation’s Winter Calendar launch party at the Segal Centre, complete with live previews of this season’s upcoming shows from a variety of local theatre companies including Raise the Stakes Theatre, Snowglobe Theatre and Revolution They Wrote, plus live interviews, workshop intros and refreshments. 5170 Côte-des-Neiges, 6–9 p.m., free

As part of Musitechnic’s Live series at Divan Orange, catch modern jazz quartet Feel Burned, fusing jazz and funk with an Eastern European influence under the leadership of guitarist and composer Philippe Bernier. 4234 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

A trio of local rock bands play Casa del Popolo tonight, led by punk trio Kikimora with None of Us and Matt Lopinski. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

