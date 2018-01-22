Monday, Jan. 22

Ada Colau

Concordia’s student-run arts magazine Yiara hosts a workshop on art, feminism and Wikipedia led by Art+Feminism Wikipedia project Canadian ambassador, curator and PhD candidate Amber Berson, who will share with participants information on how to become Wikipedia editors, consider ethical questions and learn feminist and anti-oppressive Wiki methodologies with the aim of making Wikipedia a more inclusive and informative space. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., #3.760, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., free

Cinema Politica opens their winter screening season with the 2016 documentary Ada for Mayor, an intimate look at Barcelona’s fiery mayor Ada Colau spanning a year-long narrative that begins with her anti-eviction activism and follows through with her mayoral campaign, election and inauguration during an intense period for the Catalonian city. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested

Join CKUT FM at Casa del Popolo for the radio station’s annual CKUT Arts Birthday, a celebration of the birth of art featuring real live artists Ylang Ylang, Anna Atkinson, Rippleganger, Shahir Omar-Qrishnaswamy and DJ the XX Files. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8–$10/NOTAFLOF

La Vitrola’s getting hella loud tonight with a trio of dark noise punk bands including Ottawa’s Slow Dawn plus Montreal’s own Lungbutter and Dead Dog. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.