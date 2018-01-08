Monday, Jan. 8

By Marin Blanc

If you missed Ridley Scott’s original Blade Runner from 1982 on the big screen last fall, when it was screened alongside the premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s sequel, you can see it today at one of three screenings of the Final Cut edition at Université de Montréal’s Ciné-Campus series. (Note that Blade Runner 2049 will be screened on Tuesday and Wednesday.) 2332 Édouard-Montpetit, 6th floor, 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $5/$4 students

Montreal-based illustrator and collage artist Marin Blanc hosts a vernissage of new works at Quai des Brumes with 2018 calendars available as well — and stick around afterwards for a CCR tribute show by Café Cloppe Roteux. 4481 St-Denis, vernissage 5–7 p.m., free, show at 9 p.m., $10

L.A. metal gods Black Label Society bring the noise to MTELUS tonight, but the real reason you should attend is the pair of classic openers: Corrosion of Conformity and EYEHATEGOD. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $48–$59.25

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.