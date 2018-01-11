These bands will cure your winter blahs

Looks like the Gods on Valhalla looked down and gave us the best gift of the season last week. When headliners Black Label Society were unable to cross the border, the openers (and the real reason you would be at a B.L.S. show anyways) Corrosion of Conformity and motherfuggin’ Eyehategod scrambled and were able to get a last minute show at Foufs, packing the place with people who couldn’t give a toss about Zakk Wylde (duder, your name is ridiculous!). Hopefully you were interweb savvy enough to get the info on Eyehategod’s first Canadian show in a quarter of a century…otherwise sorry about twisting the knife here.

Thursday: If you missed the rock show/dance piece inspired by the Godfather of punk (Idiot), you can get one last crack tonight at Centaur Theatre. The rock is being slung by Dead Messenger btw. 453 St-Francis-Xavier, 8 p.m., $16/$13 students & seniors

Friday: The wacky DJ duo Punk Police are going to be airing out some dusty punk rock sides at North Star so get ready to pogo while keeping that pinball in play. 3908 S-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

For some snappy indie rock that isn’t afraid to push everything into the square wave, catch the lumbering sounds of Molly Drag with Pony and Doffing. Sebadoh fans take note. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9:30 p.m., $10/$7 advance

Saturday: Alright, we’re already halfway through the weekend and where’s the punk, punk? Well street punks Out of Order got ya covered and are playing at Crobar with Guttrot, Unwanted Noise and C.I.D.B. 1221 Crescent, 9 p.m., $10

Fans of hardcore induced with psychedelic flair can catch Toronto’s the Brain, Beep Test and CPU Rave at Casa. This is a pwyc event and nobody will be turned away for lack of funds. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Sunday: If you’d like your punk rock to keep creeping, you can spend your Sabbath at Casa for Mati, Gazm, Cell, Stigmatism and Faze. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Tuesday: If you are not digging the darkness in your dance, check out the happy grooves of Blanka with Softcoresoft, Lowebrau and DJ Pascale Project at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $10/$8 advance

Current Obsession: Brian Eno, Taking Tiger Mountain by Strategy

