LISTEN: A Qualité de Luxe playlist for the event’s fourth anniversary

The Qualité de Luxe team

Tonight, Friday, Jan. 19, Qualité de Luxe marks its fourth anniversary at Artgang Plaza, with resident DJs Poirier, Kyou and Mr. Touré — see all the details here.

This is what Poirier has to say about the monthly event (which has moved from Bobards to la Marche à côté to Artgang, with one-offs at SAT, Jardins Gamelin and in Toronto):

“Qualité de Luxe is all about bringing communities together. It’s about bringing Montreal and all of its different backgrounds together in one place to share the good vibes. It’s more than just music. The night takes pride in showcasing the most recent music from Africa and the Caribbean, intertwining cutting-edge tracks with popular songs from abroad.”

Get a feel for the sound of Qualité de Luxe with Poirier’s five-song playlist:

Maleek Berry – Been Calling

Dynamite – Brave

Poirier – Sowia feat. Samito

Sanjin, Walshy Fire & Salvatore Ganacci – Nah Tell Dem

Roy Cape All Stars & Blaxx – Leh Go