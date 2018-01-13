Saturday, Jan. 13

From Jean-Robert Drouillard’s Des silhouettes emballées. Photo by Guillaume D. Cyr

Contemporary gallery Art Mür launches their first exhibitions of the year with a vernissage this afternoon for Nova Scotia-born painter Adam Gunn’s underwater atmospheres in the show Anything, Anytime, Anyplace, For No Reason at All and the eerie, life-sized anthropomorphic works from sculptor Jean-Robert Drouillard in the show Des silhouettes emballées. 5826 St-Hubert, 3–5 p.m., free

Help support Montreal minimum wage advocacy group, the Parc-Ex Fight for $15 Coalition, at tonight’s stacked benefit show at La Sala Rossa where you’ll see comedy from Nancy Webb, Travis Cannon, Tracy Hurren, Tatyana Olal and more, plus live music from Fountain, Look Vibrant, Drones Club, Blue Odeur and DJ Rose Golde. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

DJs Asma, Kyou, Kobal and Andy Williams pay tribute to the Godfather of Soul/Funk James Brown at Groove Nation, where they’ll be playing his high-energy tracks on vinyl all night. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $5

Step out to Notre Dame des Quilles for the Best of 2017 dance party, promising the top hip hop, R&B, dance and pop tracks of last year. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., free entry

Glitterbomb is your queer dance party destination tonight, with DJs Awwful and Jeffany and drag guests Mirage and Sugar Nana. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

