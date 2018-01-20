Saturday, Jan. 20

One year after the massive, multinational Women’s March that saw members of all genders react strongly against Trump’s inauguration, organizers at Women’s March Canada are holding dozens of rallies in cities from coast to coast, including one in Montreal on the esplanade of Place des Arts calling for better quality access to health, economic security, representation and safety for women, trans persons, non-binary individuals and anyone facing intersecting and gender-based oppressions. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m., free

Mile End contemporary art centre Optica holds a vernissage for their new video-based group exhibition Performing Lives, where filmmakers Bertille Bak, Lisa Jackson, Yoshua Okón, Helen Reed and May Truong present short films that blur the line between fiction and reality with works like an all female and Asian retelling of S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders, a collection of fan-fic Twin Peaks narratives, the trauma of Canada’s residential school system as told through a zombie hip-hop music video and more. 5445 de Gaspé, #106, 3–6 p.m. with guided tour from curator Zoë Chan at 3:30 p.m., free

Head to St-Henri DIY space the Bog for a music video launch party and show for Montreal’s newest alt-jazz and r&b group, Janette King & The BAD, who will be launching a new live video filmed by Vladespicable. Opening things up will be bilingual electro-pop from Seaborne and Latinx producer and vocalist Chalks. Secret location, 9 p.m., $7/PWYC

The SAT’s winter dance party Dômesicle brings together bumpin beats and trippy visuals under its 360-degree immersive SATosphère, with tonight’s edition featuring music from OCTOV DJs SYLA, Omar Hamdi and Lucide and visuals from Diagraf and VJ Sean C. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10/$8 in advance

