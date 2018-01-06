Saturday, Jan. 6

The Killers

Turn off CNN for a sec to catch a movie about the eruption of WWIII: Russian/Swedish director Andrei Tarkovsky’s final film The Sacrifice, made in 1986, is screening this week at Cinéma du Parc, who have acquired a restored and allegedly 4K version of the film. 3575 Parc, 1 and 6:30 p.m., $11.75

Mid-oughts Mr. Brightside hitmakers the Killers released their fifth album Wonderful Wonderful this fall after a five-year hiatus, and tonight they play at Laval’s new arena Place Bell with unconventional Australian singer-songwriter (and Wonderful Wonderful collaborator) Alex Cameron opening. 1950 Claude-Gagné (Laval), 8 p.m., $45.75–$109.25

Fans of Nick Cave and Arcade Fire might want to catch the theatrical rock of Montreal’s the History of Gunpowder at l’Esco, where they’ll be playing alongside fellow locals the Frisky Kids. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $10

Indulge your inner exhibitionist at tonight’s edition of Bareoke, Montreal’s only strip karaoke night hosted by Glam Gam Productions at Café Cléopatra. 1230 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5

Add a little heat to your evening with the Voyage Funktastique dance party, featuring DJs Walla P and Dr.MaD plus host Marl3y C. Artgang (6524 St-Hubert), 10 p.m., $10

