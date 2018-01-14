Sunday, Jan. 14

Niska

Venture to the Rialto to catch the Odd Stumble theatre company’s Archipelago, described as “an immersive gathering and living museum of performances, installations, and new creations.” 5723 Parc, 2 p.m., PWYC

Get ready for a raucous night of live wrestling action at tonight’s edition of Battlewar at Foufs, featuring tag team champions Thomas Dubois and Big Magic plus Dirty Buxx Belmar, The Salty Bully, Mathieu St-Jacques and more. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $15

French rapper Niska is on tour for his album Commando, and tonight he drops in for a Montreal show at Olympia. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $80 (now available at the door only), all ages

“Boutique comedy” night Five4Fifteen welcomes five stand-up and sketch comics to the makeshift stage at Bar Bifteck. 3702 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free entry

Head to Résonance for Kalmunity Vibe Collective’s weekly hip-hop/jazz fusion live organic improv night with some of Montreal’s most engaging performers. 5175A du Parc, 9 p.m., $10

