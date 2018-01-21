Sunday, Jan. 21

Detail of Karim Awad’s LEGO® city

Little Italy snack bar and holistic grocer OK Poké (run by Beaver Sheppard and Marina Corsillo) is premiering their brunch menu today in conjunction with Beigne Oui. 75 Shamrock, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Plateau cultural space Le Livart welcomes Lego architect Karim Awad of KOKO Lego Art & Architecture for a one-day only pop-up exhibition of a Lego village comprised of over 25 detailed buildings made by Awad entirely out of the classic block toy. 3980 St-Denis, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., free

Get your spaghetti and wildman psychobilly simultaneously at the debut of l’Escogriffe’s Sunday Pasta Party, featuring a live set by Bloodshot Bill. (See the SPP winter schedule here.) 4461 St-Denis, 5-8 p.m., $12 meal included

Mile End resto-bar Mademoiselle hosts a Sunday Movie Night featuring beer and snack specials while screening the 1999 dystopian cyberpunk thriller The Matrix, starring Keanu Reeves as a bullet-dodging rebel fighting to free the human race from their comfortable but fake perception of reality. 5171 du Parc, 8 p.m., free

Check out a half-scripted half-improv comedy show at Montreal Improv, featuring the likes of Brent Skagford, DJ Mausner, Cat Lemieux and Bianca Yates. See the full cast and more details here.3697 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/$7 students

