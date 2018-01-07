Sunday, Jan. 7

From Idiot at Centaur Theatre

Give your confidence a boost this year by taking part in Théâtre Sainte Catherine’s free Sunday Night Improv comedy jams. Participants can consult with skilled workshop leaders and veteran improvisors before joining in on the performance. 264 Ste-Catherine E., workshop 5–7 p.m., free, performance at 8 p.m., $7

The Throw Poetry Collective’s first Slam night of 2018 goes down this evening at Cagibi, with local writers and spoken word artists performing their work, featuring special guest Inali Barger of London, ON. 5490 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $7/$5 students and QWF members

Suoni per il Popolo’s experimental live music series No Hay Banda takes up residence at Casa del Popolo tonight with a line-up including Boston-based vocal/double bass duo Departure, plus Montreal’s Modular Mondays and Chicago instrumental trio ZRL. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8

The ongoing Wildside Festival at the Centaur Theatre presents the Iggy Pop-inspired Idiot by Helen Simard — described as “a flood of furious live sounds and raw movements” with four dancers and three musicians “in a dark, dreamlike universe of decaying decadence” (8 p.m.) — and Cabal’s Tragic Queens, a “performance party” exploring “identity and celebrity, high fashion and low budget” and “the connection between contemporary sad girl and classical tragic queens” (9 p.m.). 453 St-François-Xavier, tickets $16 each/$13 for students, seniors, people under 30

