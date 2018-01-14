Beat the winter blues with a tropical getaway

Antigua

The third Monday in January is widely known as the saddest day of the year, coming just as post-Christmas credit card bills arrive and New Year’s resolutions start to fail. Add that to frigid temperatures, stormy weather and your average Monday blues and it’s a perfect recipe for a seasonal slump.

But there’s an antidote to Blue Monday: travel, or even the idea of travel. A survey by Sunwing Travel Group has found that 95 per cent of Canadian travellers agree that knowing they have a vacation coming up brings them joy, and 70 per cent feel more motivated at work with getaway plans in mind, a phenomenon known as “the holiday halo effect.”

The positive effects of regular travel on physical and mental health are well established, leading to longer lifespans, less likelihood of heart attacks, a boost to romantic relationships and overall peace of mind.

Sunwing has decided to invite Canadians to take advantage of travel’s positive effects and has compiled a list of the tour operator’s favourite ways to beat the winter blues — from snorkelling in Jamaica’s Blue Hole lagoon to unwinding in an infinity pool in the Bahamas.

There are savings of up to 60 per cent on winter escapes such as these, and many more, during Sunwing’s Winter Blues Sale (running from Jan. 12 to 19).

Winter-weary Montrealers who aren’t able to escape to the beach should look out for Sunwing’s beach on wheels ‘’Échappez aux blues de l’hiver,’’ which will be touring the city all day long on Jan. 15, outfitted with real sand, a beach chair and a Mayan temple. Montrealers will also be able to keep warm as Sunwing will take the party inside to Place Ville-Marie from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expect a recreation of a sunny paradise, a Mariachi band performing, free Mexican food, dancers, swag and giveaways, including travel vouchers. Visitors could even be lucky enough to be rewarded with an all inclusive vacation for two to Mexico. For more information on the Échappez aux blues de l’hiver truck and indoor activation, click here. ■