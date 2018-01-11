Thursday, Jan. 11

Comedian Andrew Searles

The team behind local sleek and modern lighting design group Lambert & Fils launches the first in a series of exhibitions planned for Espace Projet, titled Patent Pending which sees the designers behind the popular lights stretch their artistic talents to mount a set of immersive, multi-sensory installations that employ the principles of industrial design to make artistic statements. 353 Villeray, 5–8 p.m., free

A diverse group of Montreal performance artists and musicians led by the Odd Stumble Theatre Company take over the Rialto for the rest of the week with Archipelago, a multidisciplinary grab bag of imaginative performances and live installations featuring local creatives like one-time Cult MTL cover girl Jessica Rae, The Bakery, Tidal Grace, Ky∆zMa, Erin Lindsay, Kyungseo Min, Carlo Polidoro Lopez, Ülfet Sevdi and lots more. 5723 du Parc, 7:30 p.m., PWYC, continues through Sunday

If you’ve ever wondered why stand-up’s so white, you might want to check out the Colours of Comedy showcase this weekend, with hosts/headliners Andrew Searles, Bruno Ly and Kris Dulgar as well as Joshua Clarke, Samson Cooperman and RPW Comedy. (Note that there is one show happening tonight and two shows on both Friday and Saturday nights.) Comedyworks (1238 Bishop), 8:30 p.m., $15

CJLO’s electronic music dept presents a mixed bag of local up-and-coming acts, namely chill-wavey/post Animal Collective bro Max T., chill R&B electro three-piece Raveen, synth soul singer Celeste and downtempo balladeer Jaiden Davis Jones. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $7 suggested/PWYC/no one turned away

Take in some dark synth wave and post-punk on the dancefloor at Datcha, where tonight’s Boccara soirée promises a live set by Ginger Breaker and DJ sets by Marie Davidson, Jerico and DJ Name. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

