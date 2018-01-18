Thursday, Jan. 18

Detail from painting by Florence Yee

Mile Ex cultural space Never Apart launches their new Winter Exhibitions with a vernissage this evening, giving you a chance to check out works exploring notions of existing in specific spaces including Florence Yee’s Sino(n)-Québécoise? and photographer Mikael Owunna’s series Infinite Essence plus works by Léa Grantham, David Briker, Eve Tagny and an artistic, anthropological journey between Canada and South Asia. 7049 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m., free

Get a taste of the best of Canadian short filmmaking at the Phi Centre’s double feature presenting TIFF’s annual top 10 short film selections, broken into two presentations of five films each including Milk by Heather Young, The Argument (with annotations) by Daniel Cockburn, Rupture by Yassmina Karajah and plenty more. 407 St-Pierre, screenings at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $9.50/$7.50 students for each screening

Montreal’s annual midwinter outdoor dance party series, Igloofest, starts off tonight with a bang, inviting Kaytranada, Kiddy Smile, Voyage Funktastique and more to the stage alongside a zipline, festival zone, outdoor bar and visuals. See our highlights of the 2018 edition of Igloofest here. Quai Jacques-Cartier, 7:30–11 p.m., $25

Check out Montreal torch-singer-songwriter Mind Bath (aka Michael Brock) at Casa del Popolo, with Toronto electro-soul act TiKA opening. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

On the indoor dance party tip, Blindd & Kazz’s Bed & Breakfast night at Blue Dog welcomes Grandbuda to the decks. 3958 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5

