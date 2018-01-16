Tuesday, Jan. 16

Ramona Cordova. Photo by Inma Varandela

Head to Kafein Café-Bar for the year’s first Poetry Nite, celebrating its 100th biweekly poetry open mic night, featuring live readings from eight local authors, storytellers and spoken word artists. 1429A Bishop, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Montreal and Toronto-based arts collective Breakfast for Dinner hosts a live music night at Divan Orange featuring electronic glam pop from Mouth Breather plus Frisky Kids, Beachglass, The Corks and Lenoire. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5 before 10 p.m., $10 after

French/American soul/folk artist Ramona Cordova plays Casa del Popolo alongside local drone-folkies Year of Glad and Philadelphia ambient artist Sarah M. The show is a presentation of CJLO radio’s The Rest of Us, which features contemporary queer musicians and artists of colour. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7 suggested/PWYC

Blue Skies Turn Black and Heavy Trip present a pack of up-and-coming local electronic artists at le Ritz, namely Blanka, softcoresoft, Lowebrau and Pascale Project. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $8/$10

