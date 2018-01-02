Tuesday, Jan. 2

Kalmunity Vibe Collective. Photo by Melika Dez

The first Mardi Spaghetti of the new year at Cagibi offers two sets of improvised music from local and visiting artists including Oakland, CA’s Matt Robidoux in quartet with local players plus Quebec City cellist Rémy Bélanger de Beauport in duet with Preston Beebe. 5490 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., PWYC

Take up a fun new hobby this year by trying out one of this week’s free swing dance classes at Cat’s Corner, where they’re hosting an open house all week starting with tonight’s courses on Swing and Charleston. 3451 St-Laurent, classes at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., free

Join the Kalmunity Vibe Collective for their weekly engagement at Petit Campus with their original blend of improvised hip hop, R&B, soul, funk, reggae and more with storytellers, poets, MCs and singers repping the city’s diverse perspectives. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 9 p.m., $10

On the swing/honky tonk/gospel tip, the Handsome Ransoms play l’Escalier tonight. 552 Ste-Catherine E., 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

Jazz fans can catch the Alex Bellegarde Trio with special guest trombonist Emmanuel Richard-Bordon at Dièse Onze. 4115A St-Denis. 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

