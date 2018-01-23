Tuesday, Jan. 23

Le Tresse

As part of Arsenal Gallery’s Cultural Tuesday collaboration with Danse Danse, the Griffintown cultural space will present Gaga-style dance collective la Tresse (Geneviève Boulet, Erin O’Loughlin and Laura Toma), who will perform an all-new choreography developed during a two-week residency at the gallery. 2020 William, 6–9 p.m., free

Montreal’s digital arts biennial Elektra takes over Hochelaga’s Maison de la culture Frontenac tonight with a double header performance featuring the electroacoustic bicycle-wheel quartet QUADr followed by Myriam Bleau’s audiovisual LED spinning top performance Soft Revolvers. 2550 Ontario E., 7:30 p.m., free

Classy Canadian singer-songwriter Dan Bejar — aka Destroyer (the ROC’s Pierre Lapointe with a dash of Leonard Cohen, maybe?) — is touring in support of his recently released 11th studio album ken, and tonight he’s in Montreal playing Théâtre Fairmount. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $20/$25

See the classic 1996 Coen Brothers movie (and the winterbound crime story that inspired the TV series) Fargo, presented by KopfkinoMTL. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), doors at 7 p.m., $5

Montreal trip-hop DJ Aso Ani hosts Dip n’ Dots, a minimal techno party with guest DJs Daura and LMB, plus visuals from Palgal. Blizzarts (3956A St-Laurent), 10 p.m., free

