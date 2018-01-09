Tuesday, Jan. 9

Kay Noele. Photo from Facebook

Théâtre Sainte Catherine’s Art Up series with Studio Béluga launches their first collaboration of the year with Saskatchewan-born textile artist Kay Noele, who will display three quilts produced by her and several women family members by mailing the pieces back and forth to each other from one corner of the country to the other, accompanied by paintings from Cam Forbes. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 5–7 p.m., free

Down in Griffintown, the Arsenal gallery launches this season’s program of TD Cultural Tuesdays with the cinematic collaboration Unzip Violence from filmmaker Karl Lemieux (Maudite Poutine, videos by Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Timber Timbre) using five 16-mm projectors and a score by composers Alexandre St-Onge and Roger Tellier-Craig. 2020 William, 6–9 p.m., $10 includes a free drink

For the fifth year in a row, the SAT presents SAT Fest, a special selection of immersive short films presented in the SATosphère, reflecting a taste of the best of the previous year’s programming. The 2018 edition, opening tonight, features eight productions including works from five different countries. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20.25, continues through Feb. 2

Catch the farewell performance of local folky indie rockers Forest Frontier at Casa del Popolo, along with opening act Industries. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Take in some of the city’s sharpest comedy troupes at the 32nd edition of la Belle Improv at Comedyworks. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $8/$5 students

