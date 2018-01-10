Wednesday, Jan. 10

The Morning After the Life Before. Photo by Ken Coleman

Anyone interested in a career in sound recording and music production should check out the first of two open houses at MusiTechnic this week, the first being today, the second tomorrow. 888 de Maisonneuve W., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

A number of new exhibitions open today as Montreal’s galleries launch their new season of programming, including exhibitions by painter Jeanie Riddle with her solo show Open Letter to the Women at Galerie Antoine Ertaskiran (1892 Payette, 5–8 p.m., free), and the Montreal stop of touring exhibition The One Who Keeps On Giving by noted Anishinaabe artist Maria Hupfield with performances by the artist plus Odaya and Electric Djinn (1400 Berri, J-R 120, 5:30–8 p.m., free)

All skill levels, ages, genders and species are invited to play a little shinny at Hockey Night in Mile End in the Champ des Possibles (weather permitting). De Gaspé & Bernard, 8–10 p.m., free

Winner of the 2017 Best-of-the-Fringe Award, the Morning After the Life Before tells a personal tale of Ireland before and after Marriage Equality. Tonight is the production’s penultimate performance as part of the Wildside Festival. 453 St-François-Xavier, 7 p.m., $16/$13 students and seniors

Montreal soul singer RoniCea launches her debut EP Orbit Thors at Divan Orange, with openers Wayuu, Lenoire and Jefferson Bridge. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $4

In light of the recent release of The Disaster Artist, James Franco’s film about the making of what might be the worst film ever made, Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 disasterpiece The Room is screening in over 500 theatres across North America tonight, including Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, 9:45 p.m., $16

