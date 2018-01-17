Wednesday, Jan. 17

Father Emmett Johns (aka Pops)

Check out Concordia’s weekly Winter Market for a taste local, organic produce at affordable prices. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 12–6 p.m.

Pay tribute to the memory of the Montrealer closest to sainthood, Father Emmett Johns (aka Pops), who made it his life work to help local street kids via the venerable organization Dans la rue. The first public event since his death on the weekend will take place at Place Emilie Gamelin, with Mayor Valérie Plante, Premier Philippe Couillard and a representative of the federal government in attendance and the Dans la rue truck on hand with hot dogs and warm drinks. Berri & St-Hubert, 5–7 p.m., free

Join the team at Montreal’s bilingual critical arts magazine esse arts + opinions as they launch issue #92 exploring notions of democracy and art’s position within it, at Librairie le Port de tête. 262–269 Mont-Royal E., 6–9 p.m., free

The Montreal branch of international network Lesbians Who Tech host an evening of special guests speaking on their technological innovations in art, business and life including KingCom CEO Karine Robichaud, Caribbean–American documentary filmmaker Bleue, sound and radio artist Julia Dyck and artist and educator Nicole A. Lee. Studio XX, 4001 Berri, #201, 6:30–9:30 p.m., free

Drawn & Quarterly’s monthly Graphic Novel Book Club takes on Tommi Parrish’s Perfect Hair, a somewhat surreal and highly relatable look at social anxiety, relationships and gender. 176 Bernard W., 7–9 p.m., free

Stop in at Bar la Shop for Wednesday night Wonderland, featuring DJ Goth-Moth’s selections of new wave, post-punk, psychedelic, cold wave, shoegaze and dream pop. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., PWYC

