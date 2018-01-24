Wednesday, Jan. 24

Melanie Demers. Photo by Brianna Lombardo

Launching the 2018 season for Agora de la danse is a trio of performances presented under the umbrella of Resistances, starting with contemporary dance’s own relationship with audiences. For a special three-ticket price, you can check out all the pieces, namely Mélanie Demers’s Icône Pop, Peter Quanz’s Instant Community and George Stamos and composer Geronimo Inutiq’s live installation Recurrent Measures. 1435 Bleury, showtimes at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. respectively, $22–$25 each or $45 for all three, continues through Jan. 27

Grab your arts & craft supplies and head to NDQ’s Drone & Draw event tonight, where you’ll find slightly brighter lighting than usual, some art supplies on hand for your creative endeavours and live ambient music from Platitudes (Julia Dyck and James Goddard). 32 Beaubien E., 7–10 p.m., free

For the first Beaux Dégâts edition of 2018, the live art showdown teams up with the MTL Pachangón music collective to heat up Foufs with reggae, cumbia and Afro-Latin rhythms from DJs Oonga and Luny, plus six teams of visual artists including Mr. Crocks, Ankhone, Monosourcil, Sloast and more producing canvases live for audience votes. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $8

German folk-pop band Milky Chance have played to big audiences at Osheaga a couple of times in recent years but anyone wondering what their bewitching brew sounds like indoors and on the dark should check them out at MTelus tonight. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $48-$53

Also from Germany, “minimalist dubstep” (aka techno) producer Infekt is the special guest at this week’s edition of Bass Drive, also featuring Milas, KRTL, CHRMNDRS and Pasha Dubz. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10/$15

