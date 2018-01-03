Wednesday, Jan. 3

Elizabeth Shepherd

Though the Habs might not be favoured to win the Stanley Cup this year, hockey fans will get a chance to see the Cup up close and personal today at the Old Port’s archaeology and history museum Pointe-à-Callière. The famous 125-year old trophy is on loan from the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the museum’s current Passion: Hockey exhibition. 350 Place Royale, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $13–$22

Pinball beginners and vets alike are invite to North Star’s monthly pinball tournament. 3908 St-Laurent, 7 p.m. (sign-up at 6 p.m.), free entry

The Wiggle Room’s weekly Wednesday variety show Voix de Ville returns for a new year, and tonight’s line-up features burlesque, comedy, drag and musical performances by Vanilla Bliss, Connie Lingua, Serag Meletian, Beehive 45 and more. 3874 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$8 students

Put on your cowboy boots and head to NDQ for the rhinestone-spangled Queens of Country night, with DJ Ed Moon spins all your secret favourite songs from women country music stars old and new. 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m. till late, free

World-renowned Toronto souljazz artist Elizabeth Shepherd, who recently released her fourth album Rewind, plays three sets at the Upstairs Jazz Bar & Grill. 1254 Mackay, 8 p.m. ($12,50), 9.15 p.m., ($10), 10.30 p.m., (free)

Every Wednesday evening this month, la Sala Rossa will be hosting a screening of Twin Peaks, beginning this evening with the 1992 prequel feature Fire Walk With Me before launching into season one next week. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

