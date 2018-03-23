Friday, March 23

EarthBound Wrestling. Photo by Skylar Boushel

Vinyl lovers are invited to peruse collections by a number of vendors as part of the Salon Audio Montréal. The Vinyl Fair runs for the duration of the three-day-long audiophile conference. Hotel Bonaventure (900 de la Gauchetière W.), 11 a.m.–8 p.m. today, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

Head to the MainLine Theatre and Gallery to check out this year’s edition of the Revolution They Wrote Short Works Feminist Theatre and Performance Festival with two different programs running simultaneously across the two venues nightly, each one including four different works by ten intersectional feminist artists exploring this year’s theme of the body. 3905 and 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $18/$12 students, continues nightly through Sunday

Nomad Nation promises a multisensory extravaganza at tonight’s Aroma Art Experience featuring “DJ for the nose” Aroma Jockey Jarome, a perfumer who creates live olfactory auras alongside music from Eric Bolduc (Sunrise and Good People). The evening also involves the live cinema experience #ALLWEHAVEISNOW and live music from Nomads on Wheels and SAD plus an open bar and live painting. 129 Van Horne, 8 p.m., $30/$20 in advance

The spirit sisters behind EarthBound Sci-Fi Wrestling, Ula and Lilac bring their excitement-packed live show to a brand-new venue, where they’ll come up against a host of other dramatic characters including The Guardian, MadSi, Upshot, Remedy & Mastermind and more in their quest to bring harmony to the universe, with live music by NOIA. 3535 du Parc, 9 p.m., $15/$10 for those in costume or in groups of 4 or more

Cult MTL’s very own Justine Smith will introduce The Death of Stalin as part of the AQCC’s on-going film screening series. Cinéma du Parc (3575 du Parc), 7:20 p.m., $12.50

