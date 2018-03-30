Friday, March 30

Street photography by Marlon Iraheta

Plateau analog photo specialists Studio Argentique hosts a vernissage for a new group exhibition on Street Photography featuring works by 9 different Montreal photographers including Marlon Iraheta, Othmane Zaghloul, Tom Klauss, Amalia Fieuzal and more. 355 Rachel E., 5–9 p.m., free

Good Vibe People’s monthly Art Jam party goes down tonight at Nomad Nation, featuring exhibitions and live art by Fline, C.Roy, Maïté, Catherine Francoeur and more, music from Tupi Collective, PSTV and Janis L. Rockk and live tattoo action by Julya and Rae Arnold Holden with visuals from VJ Chesh Nebula. 129 Van Horne, 8 p.m., $15/$10 in advance

Montreal synth wave duo Essaie Pas launch their new record New Path at the Rialto with openers Pelada, Bernardino Femminielli and Ginger Breaker plus an aftershow DJ set by JOL. 5723 Parc, 9 p.m., $15/$20

Frankie Teardrop’s LIP party series takes over Artgang Plaza tonight with special guest DJ, Brooklyn-based Tygapaw plus TS Ellise and the Obsolète collective. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m., $10 after

Start your Easter weekend off in the goofiest way possible with this weekend’s Parc at Midnight selection of the 1979 classic screwball comedy Monty Python’s Life of Brian, following the misadventures of the titular Jesus Christ contemporary in a satirical sendup of both religion and the golden age of grand Hollywood epics. 3575 du Parc, 11:30 p.m., $12.50/$11 for those 25 and under, continues through Sunday

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

Reward all your favourite Montreal artists, restaurants, bars, shops and services in our annual Best of MTL readers poll!

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.