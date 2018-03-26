Monday, March 26

Laurel Halo

As part of Galerie de l’UQAM’s ongoing presentation of the touring contemporary Inuit art exhibition Earthlings, Concordia professor and Indigenous Art History research chair Dr. Heather Igloliorte will give a talk at the gallery today on innovations in the recent history of Inuit art practices. 1400 Berri, J-R120, 5:30 p.m., free

Nothing says springtime like baseball, so put on your ball cap and head to the Olympic Stadium for today’s pre-season match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the St-Louis Cardinals (with a second game tomorrow evening). A special pre-game program will pay tribute to the Montreal Expos. 4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin, doors 5:30 p.m., game 7:05 p.m., $19.25–$92.75

Montreal’s fashion community gives the public a taste of what’s on trend this season with the three-day Fashion Preview at Agora Hydro-Québec, launching tonight with fashion shows from Diego Montefusco, AHHMEN, Naïké and the students of Cégep Marie-Victorin. 175 President-Kennedy, 6 p.m., $25/day or $65 for a three-day pass

Berlin-based American electro artist Laurel Halo brings her newest album Dust to the Phi Centre in collaboration with MUTEK, with local duo Pelada opening. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $19.41/$23.72

With roots in the Salt Lake City punk scene, dream pop band Choir Boy should feel right at home at Bar le Ritz PDB (“punks don’t bend”), where they’ll be headlining with support from local darkwave band Palisade. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10/$13

