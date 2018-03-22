Goodnight and thank you, Divan Orange

Well the news is true that beloved venue Divan Orange is just the latest to bite the dust, with micro venue Cagibi waiting for its number to come up next. If any of the Divan Orange peeps are peepin’ this, I would like to thank them for creating a great venue with awesome site lines and killer sound. The few times I got to play there I was greeted well and treated like an actual human being, unlike many other clubs that litter the touring map. Thanks so much.

Thursday: If you like your greasy rock ’n’ roll a little on the seedy side, you will definitely want to head down to the home of sketch, Bistro de Paris, to catch the Sausage Fest with Mikrob, Ashtray Heart and Speed Fairies. If you don’t dig gas-chuggin’ rock ’n’ roll, this ain’t the gig for ya. 4536 St-Denis, 10 p.m., price unlisted

The second edition of Metal ‘til Midnight gets underway at Katacombes with the triumphant return of Eternal Closure, Becoming the Bully, Autumna, Warpit, Misshapen and Fall of Stasis. 1635 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $15/$12 advance

Saturday: If you were at the Sausage Fest at Bistro de Paris and want to keep yer gritty rawk o’ chooglin’, make tracks down to the Barfly to see Half Measures on their home advantage, with Megalosonics warming up the room. 4062 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5

Down the road from Barfly at Katacombes is the ol’ school death metal of Quebec City’s Outre Tombe, a couple of crust bands – Global Holocaust and Endform – with the street punk of Unwanted Noise opening up the night. 1635 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $8

If you’re looking for something with a little more hairpin turns, you can help Gulfer launch their new jammer Dog Bless with their budz Everett Bird and Zouz at Casa. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$9 advance

Sunday: Time is ticking if you want to help l’Esco celebrate its 18th year anniversary so you better hustle and get in on the rock ’n’ roll pasta party with les Envahisseurs and the new kids on the rock block Technicolor Blood. This gig all starts at 5 p.m. so bring your bib and don’t blow it. 4461 St-Denis, 5 p.m., $12

Tuesday: Oddly enough, Tuesday is jam-packed, with my big picks of the week all falling on this calendar date. For those of you who like your electronic soundscapes done masterfully, you will want to get down to the good ol’ Rialto to catch Kompakt Records’ Gas with the always incredible Jessica Moss. 5713 Parc, 9 p.m., $33/$30 advance

The above gig might be a great alternative if you can’t squeeze into l’Esco to catch (ex) local psych warlords Yamantaka // Sonic Titan as they liquefy yer frontal lobes with Petra Glynt. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $15/$13 advance

Finally, things will bludgeon and splatter when the ultimate heaviosity of Primitive Man leave welts on all attendees at le Ritz with Spectral Voice and Strega. Given how killer Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Gas and Jessica Moss promise to be, this just barely makes it as my gig of the week. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $20/$15 advance

Current Obsession: The Ventures, Smash

