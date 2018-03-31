Saturday, April 1

Shopping

A group of Montreal clothing, make-up and jewellery labels host a Body Positive Pop-up Shop at Espace POP, featuring locally made clothing to fit all body types from MAS, Damelee, Be-U Cosmetics and Horace Jewelry. 5587 Parc, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., free

Edmonton rapper Cadence Weapon returns to Montreal to open for NYC “brass house” band Too Many Zooz, who got their start as subway buskers. Check out our review of his new record here and see afterparty details here. L’Astral 305 Ste-Catherine W., doors 7 p.m., $40

The creators of improv cop comedy Precinct present a new edition of Films in Focus at Montreal Improv, starring Andy Assaf and Jason Grimmer as a pair of bickering film critics who, along with a host of special guests, take an improvised comedic look at some classic films. 3713 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8/free for Montreal Improv students

Local record labels Turning Point and Jack’s Kartel bring DJs and art installations to Artgang with house selections from Jack George, Chuck Fever b2b Charles Bye, Geoffrey Wimbledon and Félix and visual art by Emma Ball-Greene, Andre Farstad, Mimi Owen and more. 6524 St-Hubert, 8 p.m., PWYC before 10 p.m., $6 before midnight and $10 after

British indie pop octet Superorganism (who recently released an acclaimed self-titled debut album) play le Belmont with local opener (and March Cult MTL cover gal) Helena Deland. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $16.50/$20

Hailing from London and Glasgow, post-punk trio Shopping are dropping in for a show at le Ritz with Montreal acts Tyvek and Hélène Barbier opening. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $13/$15

