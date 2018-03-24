Saturday, March 24

Vintage lovers have two big bazars to check out today, including the periodic Bazar Vintage Montreal at Rosemont’s Église St-Jean-Berchmans with décor, furniture, kitchenware, clothing, jewelry, toys and more (5945 Cartier, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., free), plus a one-off big vintage clothing pop-up featuring over 20 vendors selling items from the 60’s–00’s for affordable prices (4123 St-Denis, 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m., free)

Head to Mile End’s Art Lounge MTL for the group exhibition 13 Moons featuring a dozen different artists working across various disciplines, whose work for this expo will represent the Four Directions Medicine Wheel depicted in Native American cultures, with music from DJ Torn Petals. 160 St-Viateur E., #108, 8 p.m., $5

Dig into the alt-pop jazz/folk sound of Montreal band Little Suns, headlining at l’Esco with openers Shadowhand (from Ottawa) and fellow locals Old Time Honey. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $10

Casa del Popolo hosts the launch of Dog Bless, the new album by Montreal band Gulfer, who’ll be supported by Everett Bird and Zouz. 4873 St-laurent, 9:30 p.m., $9/$12

Montreal techno/ambient/bass producer Patrick Haggart — bka Stereo_IMG — launches the vinyl edition of his latest record Matière Obscure at Newspeak with support from Mickael and Haydar. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5

Queer dance party Glitter Bomb returns to Bar Le Ritz PDB tonight with a stacked lineup of performers and DJs including drag artists Aleera Verushka and Crystal Slippers plus DJs Awwful and Jeffany. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

Reward all your favourite Montreal artists, restaurants, bars, shops and services in our annual Best of MTL readers poll!

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.