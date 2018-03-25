Sunday, March 25

Nelly

The Segal Centre teams up with the Montreal Holocaust Museum to launch the immersive theatre presentation When Memories Have Us, written by Paul Van Dyck and starring Sarah Segal-Lazar and Richard Jutras, who will recreate in vivid detail the true testimonies of Montreal holocaust survivors. 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., PWYC/$10 suggested, continues through Thursday

Little Italy underground artist-run space Friends & Neighbours Gallery holds a vernissage for a new exhibition by dance-based performance artist Kaitlyn Ramsden called Replay: Constructing and Deconstructing Nostalgia, which will be performed for small groups throughout the evening in an intimate space decked out with schoolyard equipment from dodgeballs to jump ropes. Secret location, 6–9 p.m., free

The movie enthusiasts at Cinéclub Film Society offer up a special 16mm screening of the 1955 dark crime drama The Man With the Golden Arm, starring Frank Sinatra as a drug addict struggling to stay clean in his gritty Chicago neighbourhood. 1395 René-Lévesque W., #114, 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students

Battlewar – Montreal’s #1 wrestling league (according to last year’s Cult MTL Best of MTL Readers Poll – celebrates six years in the ring tonight at Foufs with a special sixth anniversary show starring Surfer Mitch Thompson, Mathieu St-Jacques, Scott Parker, Thomas Dubois Giant Tiger, Big Magic and lots more. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $15

Early-oughts hitmaker Nelly brings his repertoire (and teasers for his upcoming eighth album, out next year) to Olympia as part of his All Work, No Play tour with openers Lord Ivan, Major and DJ Yo-C. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $34.49–$115

