Thursday, March 29

SOIR joins downtown creative school Factry to present the audiovisual evening Rear Window in connection with Printemps Numérique, featuring a presentation of real time video installation “Admin Pavillon,” an edition of album-listening series Die Pod Die featuring new material by Preoccupations and AV installations of artworks “Supervision” and “Glace.” 1111 St-Antoine W., 6 p.m.–midnight, $7 (cash only)

Pop culture vultures Tranna Wintour and Thomas Leblanc host a three-day celebration of Céline Dion’s 50th birthday with a reprise of their 2016 sold-out Off-JFL variety show Sainte Céline: A New Day at the Wiggle Room, starring drag star Crystal Slippers as the global star from small-town Quebec, with a supporting cast spanning Montreal’s music, dance, theatre and comedy scenes. 3874 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $25/$20 in advance, continues through Saturday

A trio of local artists with fresh tracks bring dream-pop vibes to Psychic City, including ANAMAI, Alexia Avina and Praises. Secret location, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Cross-cultural performance series Disparat has a big night planned at Groove Nation tonight, featuring the launch party for a brand new video and single from Annie Sama (fka APigeon), plus a performance from Strange Froots and DJ set by Tati au Miel. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $8

Fans of old-school hip hop should get to le Belmont, where N.W.A.’s DJ Yella will be spinning the classics and Lil Eazy E (aka the son of one of the group’s MCs, Eazy-E) will perform his dad’s classics. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $30/$50 w/ meet ‘n’ greet

