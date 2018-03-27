Tuesday, March 27

Yamantaka // Sonic Titan

The Phi Centre launches a brand new immersive virtual reality exhibition called Particles of Existence, featuring 10 different experiences that draw inspiration from space travel, climate change and mass migration. 407 St-Pierre, 10 a.m.–9 p.m., $25/$20 students (special price of $20 for everyone on Tuesdays and Wednesdays), continues through Aug. 12

Femme-focused film screening series DeuXX presents the Montreal premiere of the South African production High Fantasy from director Jenna Bass, which takes viewers on a youthful and surreal body-swapping trip through post-apartheid South Africa. As a special bonus feature, creative platform The Woman Power will also present Hannah Che’s short doc Amour Is Love. Eastern Bloc (7240 Clark), 7 p.m., $7

Toronto genre-bending hip hop/jazz group Badbadnotgood — fresh from producing a track for the Black Panther soundtrack —bbring their live show to MTELUS with Brooklyn-based openers Standing on the Corner. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $28–$33

Vault of Horror hosts a screening of The Bird With the Crystal Plumage, an early film by giallo horror master Dario Argento. Psychic City (secret location), 8:30 p.m.

Toronto art rock band (with Montreal roots) Yamantaka // Sonic Titan are on tour in support of their new LP Dirt with opener Petra Glynt. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 9:30 p.m., $13/$15

