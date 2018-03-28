Wednesday, March 28

Vowws

Montreal street artist and painter Maliciouz hosts a vernissage for her new solo exhibition Matriarche at Espace Mushagalusa, where she’ll be presenting canvases in her powerful, woman-centric style. 533 Ontario E., 5–9 p.m., free

For the 52nd monthly edition of live art party Beaux Dégàts at Foufounes Électriques, hosts Ikki and Preach with special guest DJ Poirier from Qualité De Luxe provides the vibes for this evening’s festivities where six teams of artists go head to head in a contest that sees the audience pick the winner by voting with empty PBR cans. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $8

Local experimental music labels Kohlenstoff Records and Jeunesse Cosmique join forces to present an audiovisual performance night at Eastern Bloc that sees ambient electro composer Joël Lavoie launch his new tape release Cabines with visuals by Llilith, plus performances from Cabezón (Martín Rodríguez) with Rob Feulner, Félix-Antoine Morin, chacun cherche son chat (Hazy Montagne Mystique and Me Float) and more. 7240 Clark, 8 p.m., $10

Australian “death pop” band Vowws plays Casa del Popolo with local openers the Going Away Present (experimental/shoegaze) and Spring Blades (electro-punk). 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/$12

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

Reward all your favourite Montreal artists, restaurants, bars, shops and services in our annual Best of MTL readers poll!