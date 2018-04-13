Friday, April 13

Rhizomatiks’ Daito Manabe

Montreal’s DOT Collective of emerging artists hosts a pop-up exhibition featuring paintings, prints and more from over a dozen young artists including Alex Apostolidis, Dexter Barker-Glenn, Imogen Blomley and Océane Buxton. Espace POP (5587 Parc), 12–10 p.m., free

Head to Plateau DIY space Psychic City for a “virtual reality headfuck” by Buffalo digital performance collective Flatsitter, with fellow Buffalo musicians Space Cubs and Montreal’s own Princess Trinity. Secret location, 7 p.m., $10/PWYC

Check out the launch of fresh literary work by Montrealers MLA Chernoff and J.C. Bouchard, which doubles as the debut of a brand new local publisher called Hybrid Heaven (see our interview with its founders here). Café Chez l’Éditeur (7240 St-Hubert), 7 p.m., free

Hua Li (aka musician and DJ Peggy Hogan) launches her proper debut album Dynasty with a live multimedia experience at the MAI. The show, inspired by Hogan’s upbringing as a first-gen Chinese-Canadian, deals with “deceitful love, family power dynamics and serious booty-shaking,” features projections by Tyler Reekie and will be followed by a talk with the artists. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 8 p.m., $20.50

If you missed out on tickets for tonight’s MUTEK performance of Rhizomatiks and Elevenplay’s Discrete Figures show, you can catch Rhizomatiks’ Daito Manabe at the after party at Moment Factory, where he’ll be joined by more DJs and VJs including Freeworm, Michael Chidiac, Helmut 4000 and Dominique Charbonneau. 6250 Parc, 10 p.m., $10, free for Discrete Figures ticket holders

