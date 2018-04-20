Friday, April 20

Fashion by Pretend Play

Montreal’s annual works-on-paper contemporary art fair Papier opens today at Arsenal with dozens of exhibitors representing galleries and artists from Montreal, Canada and abroad, plus guided tours and panel discussions including this afternoon’s talk on Paper and the Evolution of Digital Art. 2020 William, 12–9 p.m., panel discussion at 1 p.m., $10/$8 students per day or $15 for a 3 day pass, continues through Sunday

Join local fashion label Pretend Play — whose garments are created from recycled materials by designer Rosale Lemay — at LiL Pocket gallery for the opening of Start Pretending: an augmented reality (anti)fashion show featuring VR holographic images of new looks being modelled by singers, dancers and other performers like electro-pop artist Annie Sama, plus a pop-up shop with unique collaborations between Pretend Play and Cryote. 87 Mont-Royal W., 6 p.m.–12 a.m., free, continues through Saturday

Elle’s Black Space Mission: An Afrodiasporic Odyssey is a musical sci-fi performance art show by Elle Barbara and her band Black Space happening tonight and tomorrow night at the MAI. See more about the show in our cover story here. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 9 p.m., $20/$25

Folk/blues wild men Ol’ Savannah launch a live album at Petit Campus, with openers the Steady Swagger and Scotty Dunbar. 57 Prince-Arthur E., doors 9 p.m., $15

Head to le Belmont for a special 4/20 edition of Hip Hop Karaoke featuring a special appearance by Freddy Gruesum plus on-site haircuts from Just-In Styles, munchies by Empanadas Maria and music selections from DJ ASMA. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $15/$10 in advance

