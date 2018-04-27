Friday, April 27

High Klassified. Photo by Visually Tasteful

Montreal’s three roller derby squads are gearing up for a big weekend, with 18 Eastern region derby teams descending on Aréna Mont-Royal for this year’s Beast of the East tournament, which kicks off tonight with an all-MTL opening match. 4365 Cartier, 7 p.m., $15/$10 in advance, $30 for 3-day pass

Dancer and choreographer Aisha Sasha John (of Wives) performs The Aisha of Is at MAI, tonight and tomorrow. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 8 p.m., $25/$20 students/seniors/professional artists

Good Vibe People host their 19th monthly Art Jam at Nomad Live, with live music, visual art, video and tattoo happening in one space. This edition is raising money for the Walk for Water charity organization. 129 Van Horne, 8 p.m. $10/$15

Drag queen Crystal Slippers hosts a new springtime edition of her monthly variety show Crystal Palace in a Plateau loft, where a huge lineup of talent including Tranna Wintour, Thomas Leblanc, Travis Cannon, Woodpigeon and more plus special guest, Montreal’s youngest drag star, Queen Lactatia. 10 des Pins W., #314, 10 p.m., $10/PWYC

Montreal hip hop producer High Klassified marks the release of his Kanvaz EP (out today on Fool’s Gold) with a headlining gig at le Belmont. Supporting the main man are Da-P, Nana Zen and Blindd. 4483 St-Laurent, doors 10 p.m., $10/$15

