Friday, April 6

Kevin Devine. Photo by Shervin Lainez

Atelier Céladon’s curates the group show Whispers That Got Away, opening at SBC Gallery of Contemporary Art. The vernissage also kicks off a weekend of events called Common Aliens: Relief Theory exploring “momentary catharsis” through workshops, discussions, performances and comedy. 372 Ste-Catherine W., #507, 6-9 p.m., free

Billy Bob Productions presents A Southern Soul and Rock ‘n’ Roll Revue featuring Ghost Town Blues Band from Memphis and locals including the Hotel2Tango All-Stars, Shane Murphy, Dawn Tyler Watson and Bud Rice. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), 7:30 p.m., $64–$71

Tranna Wintour’s popular film screening-with-live-commentary screening series Trannavision takes place tonight at Psychic City with the early-oughts J-Lo vehicle Maid in Manhattan. Reservations are full, but if there are no-shows you may still have a chance to get in at the door. Secret location, 8 p.m., $5

Brooklyn’s indie rock singer/songwriter Kevin Devine launches a Quebec/Ontario tour at Bar le Ritz PDB with support from local openers Thanya Iyer and Catbug. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $20/$16 in advance

The team behind Montreal’s Art Party – Curated by Women, Enjoyed by All celebrated their one-year anniversary with a special Welcome Back to the 90’s party at Artgang featuring and exhibition of photography and painting, live tattooing and classic jams from Obsolète Collective, Honey Drip, Laurence Matte and more. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $8

