Monday, April 16

For the season’s final edition of avant-garde performance series No Hay Banda at la Sala Rossa, Canadian composer Sabrina Schroeder will present her unique sound art featuring transducers and self-built mechanics, plus Manchester-based Distractfold ensemble make their Canadian debut. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $12

Tonight’s edition of Monday comedy weekly There’s Something Funny Going On features headliner Samson Cooperman plus visiting Toronto comic Ian Fergus and locals including Claudio Silvio Capri, Ellie MacDonald and James Laurin. Blue Dog (3958 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., PWYC

A trio of local indie artists take the stage at la Vitrola, namely Claustra, Kindly with newcomers Feldspar. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7/PWYC

Calgary post-punk band Preoccupations (formerly Viet Cong) stop in for a gig at the underused Théâtre Plaza. See our review of their latest, third album New Material on p. 18. 6505 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $22/$25

