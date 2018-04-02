Monday, April 2

Sam Shalabi. Photo by Radwan Mounmeh

Take advantage of the long weekend and check out Montreal’s Biodôme on its final day welcoming visitors before a major renovation project begins — today will be your last chance to visit the facility’s flora and fauna until summer 2019! 4777 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 9 a.m.–5 pm., $16/$12.25 students

Indie show promoter Mothlight invites Portland dream rock quartet Patsys Rats to headline a show at la Vitrola with support from local pop-punks Joint Custody and electro-groove artist Wetface. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5 before 10 p.m., $8 after

Don’t miss your chance to see Sam Shalabi’s Egyptian-inspired, 30-musician- strong orchestral project Land of Kush performing a brand new piece called Sand Enigma at la Sala Rossa, featuring special guest singer Nadah El Shazly, with sax and percussion pairing the Foster/Bennett Duo opening. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$12 in advance

The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr., who just released a new solo record called Francis Trouble, plays l’Astral with openers the Marias. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $28/$31

