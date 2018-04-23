Monday, April 23

SOFTLAMP.autonomies

Two new dance performances are beginning four-night runs at la Chapelle: SOFTLAMP.autonomies, a dance co-created by Malik Nashad Sharpe (aka marikiscrycrycry) and Ellen Furey, and the multidisciplinary Fame Prayer / EATING, “an attempt to queer spirituality” with Andrew Tay, Francois Lalumière and Katarzyna Szugajew. Bonus: Tonight’s opening performances are being offered as a two-for-one. 3700 St-Dominique, 7/9 p.m., $30 for both shows tonight

To mark the beginning of this year’s global Fashion Revolution Week, Montreal organizers are presenting a screening of the 2015 documentary The True Cost at Psychic City, diving into current ethical issues related to the global fashion industry. Secret location, 8 p.m., PWYC

Bimonthly queer film night FliQ screens Morning After, a 2017 short by Patricia Chica, along with work by local filmmakers united by the theme of “Energy.” Notre Dame des Quilles (32 Beaubien E.), 8–10 p.m., free

A group of Montreal musicians are bringing the songbook of Neil Young to Verre Bouteille with an evening of covers spanning his solo career and work with Buffalo Springfield and CSNY, with Antoine Tardif, Charles-Antoine Gosselin, Gabriel Lemieux-Maillé and more including surprise guests. 2112 Mont-Royal E., 8 p.m., $12

