Monday, April 30

Natasha Kanapé Fontaine

All this week, the Phi Centre will be presenting selections from this year’s Giornate degli Autori film festival (an indie offshoot of the Venice Film Fest), starting this evening with screenings of Candelaria, a relationship drama set in 1994 Havana (6 p.m.) and Volubilis, a Moroccan / French drama following a newlywed couple whose lives are upturned by violence (8:30 p.m.). 407 St-Pierre, $11.75/$9.50 students per screening

Check out the first edition of Salon Tokyo, wherein local string quartet Quatuor Bozzini welcomes Japanese musicians Ko Ishikawa and Satoko Inoue into their fold to play recent Japanese works written for strings and shō (the Japanese wind instrument), tonight and again on May 3. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 7 p.m., $20/$15 students/seniors/artists

Chamber music aficionados Innovations en concert host a very special performance night at Eastern Bloc, featuring a presentation of the hour-long poetry and accompaniment work Manifeste Assi, in which the evocative words of Innu poets Natasha Kanapé Fontaine and Joséphine Bacon are punctuated by an atmospheric live score by composer Thierry Tidrow. 7240 Clark, 8 p.m. $15/$10 students

Onetime Joy Division/New Order bassist Peter Hook returns to Montreal with his Peter Hook and the Light project, playing his old bands’ tunes (specifically material from their Substance compilations) on bass and vocals with a five-piece back-up band. Théâtre Fairmount (5240 Parc), 9 p.m., $30/$35, all ages